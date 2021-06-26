8 Of The 9 Dead In Surfside Collapse Identified

Miami-Dade police have identified the names of four out of the nine people who died during the tragic partial building collapse in Surfside on Saturday.
Four additional identities were released Sunday night.
The victims identified so far are:
Stacie Dawn Fang, 54 years old, Apartment #1002, Recovered 6/24/2021
Antonio Lozano, 83 years old, Apartment #903, Recovered 6/24/2021
Gladys Lozano, 79 years old, Apartment #903, Recovered 6/25/2021
Manuel LaFont, 54 years old, Apartment #801, Recovered 6/25/2021
Leon Oliwkowicz, 80 years old, Recovered 6/26/2021
Luis Bermudez, 26 years old, Recovered 6/26/2021
Ana Ortiz, 46 years old, Recovered 6/26/2021
Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74 years old, Recovered 6/27/2021
Sergio Lozano, the son of Gladys and Antonio Lozano, said officials took his DNA, as they did with many of the relatives of those unaccounted for, and later told him they had recovered his parent's bodies.
Lozano said that his parent were scared to die without each other.
Stacie Dawn Fang, 54, was the first victim of the Surfside condominium collapse that was identified. She was the mother of the teen boy who was rescued from the rubble of the building.
Fang passed away shortly after arriving at Aventura Hospital Thursday, records from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner showed. She will be buried Sunday in New Jersey.
A list of some of the 152 people still unaccounted is here.