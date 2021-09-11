8-Year-Old Caught in Crossfire in Opa-Locka Released From Hospital

An 8-year-old child who was caught in crossfire during a shooting in Opa-Locka Saturday has been released from the hospital. The shooting took place in the 220 block of Dunad Avenue.

Two people were shooting from across a field when 8-year-old Mauri Robinson was struck once in the lower back and buttocks area, according to police. The child was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

“When the dispute took place, and the kids were out there playing, gunfire just erupted out," Latrice Harris, Mauri's aunt said.

“Kids can’t even play outside! You can’t have parties no more, you can’t outdoor functions no more, because of senseless violence,” Harris said.

This is the latest instance of Miami-Dade shootings involving children this year.

In April, three-year-old Elijah LaFrance was shot in killed at his own birthday party.

In January, six-year-old Chassidy Saunders was shot and killed while leaving a friends birthday party.

Both murders are still unsolved.

“We need our kids to be made important,” Tangela Sears, president of Florida Parents of Murdered Children said.

Sears, an activist who also lost her son in a shooting, is calling for federal resources to address the problem.

“We need our children to live. And in order for them to live we need the federal government’s assistance to solve some of these cases,” Sears said.

Harris echoing a message of frustration felt by so many.

“These days in time, people doesn’t have any conscience of kids being around or you know, families, or other people getting caught up in their warfare.”

The scene is still under investigation and two persons of interest are in custody at this time.