8-Year-Old Caught in Crossfire in Opa-Locka

An 8-year-old child was caught in crossfire during a shooting between two parties in Opa-Locka Saturday, police said. The shooting took place in the 220 block of Dunad Avenue.

The two people were shooting from across a field and the 8-year-old child was struck once in the lower back and buttocks area, according to police. The child was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The scene is still under investigation and two persons of interest are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.