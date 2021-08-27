92 Year-Old Drives Off Elevated Country Club Valet

A 92 year-old woman picked up her car from valet, then drove off the elevated valet platform, crashing to the ground two stories below, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Riviera Country Club in Coral Gables Friday.

Cameras were denied access onto the club’s private property but investigators say the woman and a passenger were taken to local hospitals. Both are expected to survive.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Club management declined an offer to comment on the accident.