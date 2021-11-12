Body of Missing Miami Boater Recovered: Source

Searchers have recovered the body of a Miami boater who went missing on Tuesday evening, according to a source with knowledge of the rescue effort.

The body of 36-year-old Reynier Moreno was recovered around 2:45 a.m. Friday, the source said.

A massive search effort was launched after 36-year-old Reynier Moreno did not return Tuesday after launching a boat from Pelican Harbor Marina around 7:00 p.m.

The boat was later found damaged and with no one on board.

Family members said Moreno is the owner of Hellkats Power Boats, a performance boat building company in Miami.

NBC 6's Nicole Lauren has the emotional plea from those closest to the boater who has not been seen since late Tuesday night.

Jeanet Pedrero, Moreno's wife, said he had been out alone, testing a 32-foot boat that someone had purchased, but he never returned. The boat was later found damaged and with no one on board, Pedrero said.

Pedrero released photos and video of the damaged boat, after it was brought to Pelican Harbor Marina.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said they were searching the area near the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Julio Lavrada, who works for Moreno, said he's an experienced boater and builder.

"That for him is a passion, because you can like boat but you know, you put the time, what he puts into his boats, I don't know, I'm in shock right now, I don’t know what’s going on," Lavrada said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.