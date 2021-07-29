Broward Chief Toxicologist Under Investigation

The chief toxicologist for the Broward Medical Examiner's Office has not been charged, but is under investigation and this could alter the outcome of many cases where he was a witness for the state.

Broward County public defender Gordon Weekes spoke about what this investigation means.

“There are individuals that are under the pressure of a charge from the state for significant punishment, for significant years in prison or facing them," Weekes said. "And this individual, their testimony will be critical in order for the state to prove that.”

But now that testimony has come into question as the Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Chief Toxicologist for the Broward County Medical Examiner for theft of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

The State Attorney's Office in Broward County says cases where Gary Kunsman was a witness in court, will now be reviewed.

The county’s public defender Gordon Weekes says that’s about 93 of their cases, most are homicides.

“The way that these offices operate. The lack of oversight. The lack of accountability. The lack of video taping what they’re doing. There’s no camera in there monitoring the blood draw. There no cameras monitoring the work that’s being done in the Medical Examiner's office," Weekes said. "They’re not presenting that to the defense to take a look at.”

We reached out to Medical Examiner’s office several times today for comment, but have not gotten a response.t

The details about the investigation are still unclear, but there could be a scenario where defendant in cases have their Charges dropped.