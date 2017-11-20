Justice Department Calls AT&T Deal for Time Warner 'Illegal' and 'Harmful' to Consumers - NBC 6 South Florida
Justice Department Calls AT&T Deal for Time Warner 'Illegal' and 'Harmful' to Consumers

The government had demanded AT&T sell Turner Broadcasting, operator of the CNN news network, or DirectTV as a condition of approval, according to earlier reports

    Getty Images, File
    FILE - Exterior of the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington, D.C.

    The Justice Department sued on Monday to block AT&T's merger with Time Warner, calling it an "illegal" combination that harms consumers and stifles innovation, DOJ officials said.

    AT&T and Time Warner announced their $85 billion merger last year but the closing has been dragged out by the government's anti-trust review.

    It is the latest salvo in a drama more than one year in the making, CNBC reported. Earlier this month, reports circulated that the government had demanded AT&T sell Turner Broadcasting, operator of the CNN news network, or DirectTV as a condition of approval, though the government pushed back at those reports.

    Published 2 hours ago
