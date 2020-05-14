Counties Hardest Hit by Virus to Begin Slowly Reopening

The two Florida counties hit hardest by coronavirus infections will begin slowly reopening Monday, with restaurants and retail shops allowed to bring in customers at a limited capacity, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties will join the state's other 65 counties in the first phase of reopening the economy, but with severe restrictions. Spas, bars, gyms, beaches, movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar businesses will still be closed.

“We have a responsibility to move forward in a safe, smart and step by step approach. This will be an approach that would be rooted in facts, not in fear. It would be based on our observed experience, not based on hysteria,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Miami-Dade County.

Florida has more than 43,200 confirmed coronavirus cases since early March, resulting in 1,875 deaths. Miami-Dade and Broward have been the site of nearly half the confirmed cases, 20,800, and 43% of the deaths, 802.

Meanwhile, another 221,000 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week, even as restaurants and retail shops started re-opening in most of the state with limitations on May 4, according to figures released Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 221,905 new jobless claims were filed in Florida last week, up a quarter from the 174,860 claims filed the previous week.

Florida's unemployment system has been widely criticized for its difficulty in filing claims and also for delays in getting payments, so it's hard to determine if weekly fluctuations are due to actual new cases are those cases that have finally been accepted, critics say.

There were more than 433,000 new claims in the last week of April, and more than a half-million new claims in the week before that.

Nationwide, nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Restaurants and retails shops in Florida started opening last week after DeSantis loosened some restrictions under his month-old stay-at-home order. Restaurants and retails shops can operate indoors at only 25% capacity.

___

