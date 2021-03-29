J.C. Penney officials have announced they're closing 18 more stores effective May 16.

The 118-year-old department store chain shuttered more than 150 locations after it filed for bankruptcy last year.

Below is a list of the upcoming closures:

Alabama

Enterprise Shopping Center

626 Boll Weevil Cir

Enterprise, AL 36330

334-347-0861

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Arizona

Kingman Square Shopping Center

3127 Stockton Hill Rd

Kingman, AZ 86401

928-753-1211

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Idaho

Silverlake Mall

200 W Hanley Ave

Coeur D Alene, ID 83815

208-762-2222

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Illinois

Cross County Mall

700 Broadway Ave. E Ste. 1

Mattoon, IL 61938

217-235-3101

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Kansas

Garden City Plaza

2302 E. Kansas Ave

Garden City, KS 67846

620-275-9115

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Kentucky

Black Gold Mall

278 Black Gold Blvd

Hazard, KY 41701

606-436-3719

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

720 N 12th St (US 641)

Murray, KY 42071

270-759-1400

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Massachusetts

Sturbridge Plaza

194 Main St

Sturbridge, MA 01566

508-347-7385

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Michigan

Canton On Ford Rd

43690 Ford Rd

Canton, MI 48187

734-456-5109

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Missouri

Southern Hills Center

1414 Southern Hills Ctr

West Plains, MO 65775

417-257-6000

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

North Carolina

Windsor Square

10101 E Independence Blvd

Matthews, NC 28105

704-443-5710

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Ohio

Fontaine Plaza

1710 S Main St

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

937-593-9770

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Pennsylvania

Clarion Mall

22631 Rt 68 Ste 10

Clarion, PA 16214

814-226-9160

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

South Carolina

Sumter Mall

1057 Broad St

Sumter, SC 29150

803-778-1871

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Texas

Colonial/Temple Mall

3111 S 31st St. Ste 3301

Temple, TX 76502

254-773-3163

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Vermont

Green Mountain Mall

1996 Memorial Dr Ste 1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

802-748-6362

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Virginia

Virginia Center Commons Mall

10101 Brook Rd, Ste 800

Glen Allen, VA 23059

804-553-0570

CLOSING Sunday, May 16

Washington

Sequim Village Shopping Center

651 W Washington

Sequim, WA 98382

360-681-2833

CLOSING Sunday, May 16