1. Dana Investment Advisors

Dana Investment Advisors

Dana Investment Advisors, based in Waukesha, WI, is ranked No. 1 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $7.3B

Years in Business: 41

Accounts Under Management: 1,163

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 2 in 2020)

Principals:

Mark Mirsberger, Chief Executive Officer

Joe Veranth, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

danainvestment.com

20700 Swenson Drive, Suite 400, Waukesha, WI 53186

(262) 782-3631

