1. Dana Investment Advisors

Dana Investment Advisors, based in Waukesha, WI, is ranked No. 1 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $7.3B
Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
Years in Business: 41
Accounts Under Management: 1,163
Money Report
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 2 in 2020)
Principals:
Mark Mirsberger, Chief Executive Officer
Joe Veranth, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
20700 Swenson Drive, Suite 400, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 782-3631
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC