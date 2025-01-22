10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay over $100,000

If you want to work from home or anywhere in the world, consider a career in project management, technology, or communications.

As some high-profile companies tighten return-to-office mandates, employers in these fields are still hiring for more remote, flexible roles, according to new research from FlexJobs.

The site found a 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2024 compared to 2023, returning to growth levels last seen in 2022.

But workers who hope for a return to earlier, more accommodating norms might not want to get too excited. Other signs point to a continued decline: On LinkedIn, for example, just 8% of jobs were remote as of December 2024, down from 18% in early 2022.

Work-from-anywhere jobs, in which employees are can function from any location or time zone, are rare and only account for about 5% of all remote roles, FlexJobs reports.

The site analyzed its database and determined which companies had the highest volume of remote, location-flexible job postings between January and December 2024 in order to identify the top companies hiring for such positions right now.

All of the companies included in the ranking offer full-time or part-time remote jobs that don't have a location restriction and require no time in the office. You can check out the full list here.

Here are 10 companies with a high volume of work-from-anywhere job postings, according to FlexJobs:

Veeva Invisible Technologies Canonical Social Discovery Group Wikimedia Foundation Remote Chainlink Labs Nethermind Gamurs Group CloudLinux

"Trends like digital nomadism and the wider availability of digital nomad visas are driving demand for work-from-anywhere jobs — but the marketplace is still highly competitive," Toni Frana, FlexJobs's career expert manager, tells CNBC Make It.

To improve your chances of landing one of these roles, Frana advises applying to at least two or three companies, networking with employees at your target organizations, and seeking referrals.

Among the most in-demand roles that companies are hiring for are product managers and software engineers, both of which offer average salaries exceeding $100,000 in the U.S., according to ZipRecruiter.

Such jobs typically require, at a minimum, a bachelor's degree and technical skills, including a knowledge of programming languages and project management software.



Many companies are also hiring for work-from-anywhere roles like sales development representatives and marketing and editorial positions. About 70% of the remote job listings on FlexJobs's database are for jobs at an intermediate or experienced level.

