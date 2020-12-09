10 Gift Ideas for the Person Who's Getting Sick of Working From Home, From a Remote Work Expert

If ever there was a year to celebrate your work-from-home survival skills, 2020 is it.

You deserve a reward for juggling personal responsibilities along with your role as a home-based business owner or remote employee, all during a pandemic.

So pat yourself on the back, then share this gift guide with your family, friends and colleagues — especially the ones who dread working from home.

1. Easy typing.

Amazon

Logitech Illuminated Ultrathin Keyboard With Laser-Etched Backlit Keys

Price: $59.99

One of the benefits of working from home is being able to set your own schedule. Whether an early bird or a night owl, this thin, backlit keyboard makes it easy to work anytime.

2. Add some life (and light) to your desk.

Gift Box Love Co.

Succulent "Thinking of You" Gift Box

Price: $26.40

Working from home can get lonely, especially during a global pandemic. This succulent and candle gift is a great way to let your favorite home professional know you care.

3. A bright idea.

Lamps Plus

Mr. N Touch LED Table Lamp

Price: $151.20

Poor lighting can lead to eye strain and fatigue. This accent LED lamp is both fun and functional. A simple one-finger touch to the lamp turns it on and off and dims it.

4. Keep it together.

Promi Design

Wooden Desk Organizer

Price: $43

A great way to save time searching for office supplies is to store the items used more frequently within reach. This ash wood organizer has movable compartments to keep supplies separated and in view.

5. Power 'em up.

Shinola

Power Supply 5-Port + Dual USB

Price: $185

Not only does this multi-device charger save space, but it looks good in a home office (choose from six different colors). The durable custom-braided cord is designed to prevent kinks and offers eight feet of extension from your wall outlet.

6. Put your best face forward.

Lume Cube

Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit

Price: $69.95

There's no need to stay in the shadows during a video conference call. A small boost can show the user in a whole new light.

7. No commute? No problem.

Uncommon Goods

Commuting From Home Mug

Price: $26

For some, the lack of a commute is one of the best parts of working from home. Perfect for the New York native, this mug gives a nod to a colorful subway map featuring various routes to a home office.

8. Take it day by day.

MoMA Design Store

City Perpetual Calendar

Price: $45

This cityscape calendar provides an interesting way to mark each day simply by moving the car and buildings. The days of the week are displayed in four languages.

9. Coffee for a change.

Three Avocados

Uganda Bugisu Coffee (12 oz.)

Price: $12.99

This non-profit coffee company donates 100% of its profits to provide clean water throughout the world. Why not share a morning pick-up that tastes good and does good at the same time?

10. Cozy up.

Amazon

SLEPZON Blanket Hoodie

Price: $35.95

Trying to type wrapped in a blanket can be annoying and cumbersome. This combination of a blanket and a hoodie makes it easy to work and stay warm.

Lisa Kanarek is the author of five books about working from home, including "Organize Your Home Office for Success," "Home Office Life: Making a Space to Work at Home," and "101 Home Office Success Secrets." Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post and Reader's Digest, among others.

