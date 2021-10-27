10-Year Treasury Yield Edges Slightly Lower Ahead of Data, Auctions

On Wednesday, durable goods orders data for September is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions are scheduled to be held on Wednesday for $40 billion of 119-day bills and $61 billion of seven-year notes.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield struggled for direction on Wednesday morning, as investors were torn between a strong earnings season and continued economic concerns.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 1.6168% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 1 basis point to 2.035%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Companies continued to report strong earnings in the U.S., which saw the S&P 500 notch its 70th intraday high of 2021 and 57th record close of the year.

However, worries around rising inflation, supply chain issues and a slowdown in the economy, continue to weigh on investors' minds.

On Wednesday, durable goods orders data for September is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions are scheduled to be held on Wednesday for $40 billion of 119-day bills and $61 billion of seven-year notes.

— CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.