Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield is little changed as investors look ahead to key inflation print

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was flat on Tuesday, as investors look ahead to key inflation data.

The 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 4.179%, and the yield on the 2-year Treasury was little changed at 4.471%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Auctions of the 17-week bill are due on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, investors are looking ahead to the January consumer price index report for the latest read on price pressures. The print will be closely watched by Federal Reserve officials, as they weigh a path forward on rate policy.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The producer price index, retail sales figures and further data points are also slated for release later in the week.

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday revised the consumer price index for December lower, now saying it had risen by 0.2% that month. The CPI reading had initially come in at 0.3%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us