Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield slightly higher following bumper jobs report

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on October 03, 2024 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher early Monday as investors assessed future moves from the Federal Reserve following Friday's bumper jobs report.

The 10-year Treasury yield was up by under a basis point at 3.984%, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury was over 3 basis points higher at 3.968%.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Treasury yields jumped on Friday as investors digested a better-than-expected September jobs report.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Nonfarm payrolls grew by 254,000 in September, well ahead of the 150,000 estimated by economists polled by Dow Jones.

The robust print signals the strength of the economy and suggests that the Federal Reserve may progress with smaller rate reductions following its bumper 50-basis-point cut last month.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool indicates that traders are now pricing in an 91% chance of a quarter percentage point rate cut at the central bank's next meeting in November.

Money Report

news 56 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: September's blockbuster jobs report changes the calculus

news 2 hours ago

Tensions rise between banks and tech companies over online fraud liability in the UK

Investors will now be looking for more indications on the path for rates, with speeches due Monday from Fed officials Neel Kashkari, Raphael Bostic, Michelle Bowman and Alberto Musalem.

Meanwhile, investors also continue to monitor the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on global markets as Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us