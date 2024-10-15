15 U.S. states where you can retire comfortably on less than $65,000 a year

While building up your retirement savings is important, how much money you'll actually need depends on where you are. That's because the annual cost of living can vary by over $71,000 between U.S. states, according to a recent GOBankingRates analysis.

Hawaii has the highest average retirement expenses, with an estimated $129,296 a year needed to retire comfortably. That's more than twice that of West Virginia, where retirees need $58,190 on average.

To calculate the annual retirement costs for Americans aged 65 and older in each state, the study used Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates for food, shelter, transportation, health care, and utility expenses. A 20% cash buffer was added to this total to ensure retirees could live "comfortably," according to the study.

The large disparity in the cost of living is largely due to high housing costs. In states where housing is in short supply — like Hawaii, California, Massachusetts — the annual cost of retirement exceeds six figures.

The median annual cost of retiring comfortably is $66,870, based on the data. That said, there are 20 states where you can still retire on or under $65,000. They tend to be more rural states in the South, where the cost of living is cheaper lower.

Below is a list of states where annual retirement expenses are $65,000 or less, in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Total expenditures: $50,980

20% comfort buffer: $10,196

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,176

Arkansas

Total expenditures: $51,211

20% comfort buffer: $10,242

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,454

Georgia

Total expenditures: $52,832

20% comfort buffer: $10,566

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,398

Illinois

Total expenditures: $53,989

20% comfort buffer: $10,798

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,787

Indiana

Total expenditures: $52,253

20% comfort buffer: $10,451

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,704

Iowa

Total expenditures: $52,137

20% comfort buffer: $10,427

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,565

Kansas

Total expenditures: $50,517

20% comfort buffer: $10,103

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,620

Kentucky

Total expenditures: $53,584

20% comfort buffer: $10,717

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,301

Louisiana

Total expenditures: $53,295

20% comfort buffer: $10,659

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,954

Michigan

Total expenditures: $53,121

20% comfort buffer: $10,624

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,745

Mississippi

Total expenditures: $51,096

20% comfort buffer: $10,219

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,315

Missouri

Total expenditures: $51,211

20% comfort buffer: $10,242

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,454

Nebraska

Total expenditures: $54,047

20% comfort buffer: $10,809

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,856

New Mexico

Total expenditures: $54,163

20% comfort buffer: $10,833

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,995

North Dakota

Total expenditures: $53,700

20% comfort buffer: $10,740

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,440

Oklahoma

Total expenditures: $49,996

20% comfort buffer: $9,999

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,995

South Dakota

Total expenditures: $54,047

20% comfort buffer: $10,809

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,856

Tennessee

Total expenditures: $52,253

20% comfort buffer: $10,451

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,704

Texas

Total expenditures: $53,468

20% comfort buffer: $10,694

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,162

West Virginia

Total expenditures: $48,492

20% comfort buffer: $9,698

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,190

