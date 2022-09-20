2-Year Treasury Yield Reaches Fresh 15-Year High Ahead of Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike Decision

Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as traders await the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes, which is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury gained about 2 basis points, reaching 3.9707% — a level it had not hit since late 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up 3 basis points to 3.5219% at 4:30 a.m. ET. The benchmark treasury note had jumped as much as 6 basis points to 3.518% on Monday, a level it had not reached since April 2011.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

The Federal Reserve's September meeting, where the central bank is set to make decisions about how much it will hike interest rates to curb persistent inflation, is due to begin on Tuesday. Analyst and traders are anticipating a 75 basis point hike, which markets have already begun to price in.

Others believe the Fed will go further than that and implement a 100 basis point increase, which would be the largest rate hike in 40 years.

"If the Fed moves its dots higher, markets' anticipation of further hikes should move up alongside pricing in more firmly rate increases of similar magnitude. Current market expectations have the Fed's 2.25-2.50% target range moving to 4.0-4.25%, if not above by year-end," ING analysts said.

"As long as we are on that upward leg also long-end rates can remain dragged higher in the slipstream of front-end rates, though the curve is likely to invert further in the process."

Before the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, investors will get insights into the housing market, with data on building permits and housing starts for the month of August due to be released.