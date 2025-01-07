21 states raised their minimum wage in January: The highest minimum is not in California or New York

While the federal minimum wage has remained $7.25 per hour since 2009, states across the U.S. have been hiking their own minimum wages to ensure residents earn a better living.

Many states automatically raise their minimum wage on Jan. 1 like Arizona, Virginia, Connecticut and Minnesota. In others, like Florida and Missouri, specific ballot measures have legislated the increases over the years. Washington state currently has the highest minimum.

On Jan. 1, 21 states saw a minimum wage increase. Here are those states and what their minimum wage is now.

Alaska: $11.91

Arizona: $14.70

California: $16.50

Colorado: $14.81

Connecticut: $16.35

Delaware: $15

Illinois: $15

Maine: $14.65

Michigan: $10.56

Minnesota: $11.13

Missouri: $13.75

Montana: $10.55

Nebraska: $13.50

New Jersey: $15.49

New York: $15.50 to $16.50 (depending on region)

Ohio: $10.70

Rhode Island: $15

South Dakota: $11.50

Vermont: $14.01

Virginia: $12.41

Washington: $16.66

More than 9.2 million U.S. workers saw a raise when the wage increases set in, according to the Economic Policy Institute. As many as 48 cities and localities also raised their minimum wage, according to the National Employment Law Project. Flagstaff, Arizona, now has a minimum wage of $17.85, for example, and Seattle has a minimum wage of $20.76.

Some states will raise their minimum wages later in the year. Oregon will change its minimum wage on July 1 from its current $14.70 per hour according to changes in the CPI, and Florida will change its minimum wage from $13 per hour to $14 per hour on Sept. 30.

Washington, D.C. will also hike its minimum wage on July 1. Its current minimum is $17.50 per hour.

