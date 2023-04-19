31-Year-Old Makes $105,000 a Month in Passive Income From Her Side Hustle: ‘I Work Just 2 Hours a Day'

In 2021, I was working as a resource manager at Amazon and making $124,000 a year. To bring in additional income, I had a side hustle creating personal finance content.

One day, I posted a YouTube video sharing how I went from a credit score of 495 to 820 — simply by disputing inaccurate information on my credit report.

At the time, making videos was just a way to bring in $1,000 a month to help pay for childcare expenses. But six months later, that video went viral. By May 2022, I was earning enough to quit my Amazon job to work on my side hustle. My husband Jay later left his software engineering job to help me as well.

From December 2022 to March 2023, we earned an average of $105,000 a month in passive income, mostly from digital product sales and YouTube ad revenue.

The best part is that I work just two hours a day. Here's how I manage my time:

I start my mornings with self-care

I wake up at 7:00 a.m. and do a 10-minute meditation session. Then I light an aromatherapy candle and spend 20 minutes journaling or adding images to my vision board.

Over the last five years, everything I've put on my vision board — getting married, becoming a mom, making six figures a month — has come true. It's where I get to be creative and think big, like one day having lunch with Mark Cuban!

After my self-care routine, Jay and I wake up our 1-year-old up for breakfast.

Photo: Jasmine McCall

I have a designated task for each day of the week

I usually start working by 11 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays are my YouTube content days. I'll do some research, write outlines and shoot videos.

Wednesdays and Thursdays are reserved for partnership content. I'll meet with brands to exchange collaboration ideas and talk about strategy.

Friday is my publicity and press day. I'll either have a Zoom meeting with my publicist or do interviews with media outlets.

Photo: Jasmine McCall

I unplug while the sun is still out

I stop working at 1 p.m. After I shut my laptop, Jay and I get to have our alone time. We love having "day dates" at a nice restaurant or a dine-in movie theater.

Sometimes we'll ride four-wheelers or check out local bookstores. We love supporting small businesses; one of our favorite restaurants is Breakfast at Barneys. We also have a strict "no phones" rule during our day dates.

By 4 p.m., we start preparing for the evening. We talk with our son's nanny and go over how their day went.

Photo: Jasmine McCall

Evenings are for quality time with family

From 5 to 8 p.m., we spend about three hours together as a family: eating dinner, watching movies, going to the park or playing educational games with our son.

Afterwards, Jay and I like to spend a couple hours in our individual spaces, doing self-care or catching up with our friends and family over the phone.

Then Jay and I meet up in the family room to watch one episode of our favorite TV show. We like to get a full eight hours of sleep every night if we can.

Photo: Jasmine McCall

Flexibility and the freedom to live my dreams

I consider it a blessing to be able to work in the same environment where my son grows up. Thanks to our wonderful nanny, who has truly become a part of our family, I know our son is in good hands.

I'm also proud that my business has made it possible for my parents to retire early.

Walking away from the stability of a 9-to-5 job can be scary when you don't know what's on the other side. But choosing this life has been a bigger blessing than we ever could have imagined.

Jasmine "Jazzy Mac" McCall is a finance expert, mompreneur and YouTuber. She creates content on how to generate passive income, pay off debt and build wealth. She also provides educational kits that walk users through credit-building, career building and home-buying. Follow her on YouTube and TikTok.

