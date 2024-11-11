4 red flags to look out for when choosing a financial advisor—and one green flag

If you're stressed out about finances, it never hurts to get advice from a qualified professional.

But with so many financial advisors and planners to choose from, it can be difficult to figure out how to pick the best one to help you manage your money.

If you're unsure where to begin, understanding a few common red flags to steer clear of can help you narrow down your choices.

Here are four red flags to look for when choosing a financial professional, plus one green flag that an advisor could be a good fit, according to certified financial planners and advisors from across the U.S.

Red flag No. 1: The financial advisor does most of the talking

If a potential financial planner is doing most of the talking without letting you get a word in edgewise, it's a bad sign. This could take a number of forms, from boasting about how great they are and how much money they can make for you to offering you one-size-fits-all solutions.

Instead, look for a financial planner who actively listens to understand you, your needs and what you want to achieve, says Carla Adams, a Michigan-based CFP and founder of Ametrine Wealth.

"If your planner doesn't seem open to hearing about you and what you want, then they're likely not going to be able to help you achieve your unique goals," says Adams.

This begins from day one. Listening well and asking thoughtful open-ended questions are two ways you can discern if the professional you're speaking with is prioritizing you and your needs.

Red flag No. 2: They aren't transparent about how they get paid

It's crucial for a financial advisor to clearly communicate their payment fee structure to you, says Adams. "If the fees are not clear or allegedly non-existent, then the planner is likely going to be pitching you products that pay him or her a commission," she says.

It is a financial advisor's responsibility to provide clarity on how much you will be paying and be transparent about when they are receiving a commission on a product they sell you.

"If someone is offering to do financial planning without charging a fee, that's a red flag," says Sean Williams, a CFP at Cadence Wealth Partners in North Carolina. "They have to get compensated at some point and it is likely for the sale of products."

Those products, such as mutual fund shares or insurance plans, might earn the advisor a commission, but may not necessarily be a good fit for you or your financial goals.

Red flag No. 3: They aren't transparent about their background and credentials

Before moving forward with a financial advisor, conduct a quick background check on them. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority provides a free search tool called BrokerCheck, which allows you to search through a database of brokers, firms and advisors.

By using BrokerCheck, you can find a financial advisor's job history and licenses obtained, and learn whether they've had any regulatory issues in the past. These are referred to as "disclosure events."

Financial advisors who are also registered as investment advisors will have a public disclosure record with the SEC as well.

While "disclosure events" are not necessarily deal breakers on their own, it's important to review them so you can make an informed decision as to whether or not you'd like to work with the advisor or company altogether.

In addition, you will also want to make sure that your financial advisor is certified in the way they claim. Different acronyms that appear after a professional's name require various certification exams. Certified financial planners and chartered financial analysts are generally considered industry gold standards, but you will want to confirm their registration with the regulating authorities who govern these accreditations.

Red flag No. 4: You don't trust them

One red flag can't be found on a list or spreadsheet: lack of trust. If you don't trust a potential advisor or have a gut feeling that they aren't right for you, it's OK to move on.

If you aren't sure, reflect on your interactions so far. Are they forthcoming with information? Can they explain complex financial concepts to you in plain English?

"You should walk away from meetings with your advisors feeling informed and confident, not intimidated or bewildered," says Marisa Rothstein, a CFP at Siena Private Wealth in Avon, Connecticut.

If an advisor speaks in endless jargon or refuses to clarify or explain concepts to you, they may be intentionally trying to create a sense of dependency and confusion within you, Rothstein says.

"A great financial advisor won't just tell you what to do," says Ashton Lawrence, a CFP at Mariner Wealth Advisors in South Carolina. "They'll walk you through the 'why' behind it, providing the details of the implications, and equipping you to make informed choices."

Green flag: They ask for your tax returns

With all of these red flags, what is something you should look out for? A financial advisor who requests and reviews your tax returns.

"Trying to do financial planning without looking at someone's tax return is like a doctor writing a prescription without first examining the patient," says George Gagliardi, a CFP and founder of Coromandel Wealth Strategies in Massachusetts.

Look for financial planners who are fiduciaries, which means they have a legal duty to look out for your best interests.

"If a 'financial planner' offers the same advice or products without tailoring their recommendations to your individual goals, that's a red flag," says Lawrence.

