401(K) ‘Hardship' Withdrawals Hit Record High, Vanguard Says — Another Sign Households Feel the Pinch of Inflation

About 0.5% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan took a "hardship distribution" in October, according to Vanguard Group, which tracks 5 million savers.

While a relatively small percentage, it's the largest share on record dating to 2004, Vanguard said.

Inflation has led prices for food, rent and a host of other consumer items to rise at a historically fast pace. But withdrawing retirement savings should be among the measures of last resort for cash-strapped households, financial advisors said.

That dynamic — when coupled with other factors like fast-rising credit card balances and a declining personal savings rate — suggests households are having a tougher time making ends meet amid persistently high inflation and need ready cash, according to financial experts.

Put another way, roughly 25,000 workers took one of these distributions, which allow workers to tap their 401(k) plans before retirement for an "immediate and heavy" financial need.

Meanwhile, savers have been dipping into their nest eggs via other means — loans and "nonhardship" distributions — in higher numbers throughout 2022, according to Vanguard data.

"We are starting to see signs of financial distress at the household level," said Fiona Greig, global head of investor research and policy at Vanguard.

That said, the overall monthly share of people taking a hardship withdrawal is relatively small and not indicative of the "typical" 401(k) saver, she added.

Americans are 'feeling the pinch from inflation'

Nearly all 401(k) plans allow workers to take hardship withdrawals, but employers may vary in their rationale for allowing them.

More than half of plans let workers tap funds to "alleviate major financial pressures," according to the Plan Sponsor Council of America, a trade group. But they more frequently allow withdrawals to cover medical expenses, housing (to buy a primary residence, or prevent eviction or foreclosure), funeral costs or loss due to natural disasters, for example.

Participants can also access 401(k) savings via loans or nonhardship withdrawals. The latter are for workers over age 59½, and sometimes for workers in other circumstances not related to financial hardship (for instance, rolling over assets to an individual retirement account while working).

Nonhardship distributions also hit an all-time high in October — almost 0.9% of participants took one that month, according to Vanguard. And the share of workers taking 401(k) loans rose to 0.9% in October from 0.8% at the beginning of 2022.

Overall, it's a sign that more households need liquidity.

"People are feeling the pinch from inflation," said Philip Chao, principal and chief investment officer at Experiential Wealth in Cabin John, Maryland.

Savers aren't always prudent in their financial decision-making, and many times think of a 401(k) "more like a piggy bank," he said.

The inflation rate has declined in recent months from its pandemic-era peak this summer but is still hovering near its highest level since the early 1980s. The prices consumers pay for a broad swath of goods and services — like groceries and rent — are still rising quickly. Wage growth hasn't kept pace for the average person.

Meanwhile, federal pandemic-era financial supports have dwindled. A student loan payment pause — among the last vestiges of support — could end sometime next year. Many households have spent down at least some savings amassed from stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits. The 2.3% personal savings rate in October was a pandemic-era low. Household debt soared at its fastest rate in 15 years in the third quarter. Debt delinquency in Q3 increased for nearly all types of household debt, though remains low by historical standards, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

In 2020, Congress authorized Covid-related withdrawals of up to $100,000 from 401(k) plans as part of the CARES Act. About 1% of participants took such withdrawals each month in 2020, and other types of withdrawals slightly declined during that time.

Why raiding retirement savings is a 'terrible idea'

"It's a terrible idea to take money out of your 401(k)," said Ted Jenkin, a certified financial planner and co-founder of oXYGen Financial, based in Atlanta.

The recent uptick in hardship distributions is especially concerning, financial advisors said. Beyond the apparent acute financial need among households, hardship withdrawals carry negative repercussions.

For instance, workers under age 59½ typically owe a 10% tax penalty on their withdrawal, in addition to income tax on pre-tax savings. This is true for loans and nonhardship withdrawals, too.

But, unlike a 401(k) loan, savers can't pay themselves back when they take a hardship distribution — meaning the savings and its future investment earnings is permanently lost, unless workers can somehow make up for it later with higher savings rates. And many employers disallow workers from contributing to their 401(k) for six months after taking a hardship distribution.

There was an uptick in hardship distributions after Congress passed the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, which eased access, Greig said. The law erased the requirement that participants first take a 401(k) loan before being able to make a hardship withdrawal.

Households should weigh all their options for cash before resorting to tapping a 401(k) plan, said Jenkin, a member of CNBC's Advisor Council.

For example, households without an emergency fund might be able to free up money for a relatively small short-term cash need by canceling or reducing membership plans, or by selling little-used or unneeded items on Facebook Marketplace or a garage sale, he said. A short-term loan or home-equity line of credit would generally also be better than tapping a 401(k).

Selling investments in a taxable investment account may also be a better option than raiding retirement account or taking on debt, Greig said. While the stock market is down this year, investors may still be in the black when looking over the past two to three years, she said. They'd owe capital gains tax if they sell winning investments, though; even if they sell those investments for a loss, they can use those losses to derive a tax benefit via tax-loss harvesting.

Consumers should also examine the root cause of their financial need, especially if it isn't due to a one-time, unexpected need, Jenkin said.

"Taking a hardship withdrawal is an effect," said Jenkin. "It's the end product of needing money today.

"Like a business, you have to ask yourself, do I have an income problem, an expense problem, or both?"