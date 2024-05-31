42-year-old left her job in marketing to become a ‘breakup coach'—her first book deal was worth 6 figures

Amy Chan has long been invested in romantic relationships — not just having them but writing about and discussing them.

The 42-year-old Vancouver native started sharing her relationship experience at 25 when she wrote a Myspace post about a recent breakup. "I had so many people reach out to me," she says, adding that being so vulnerable online "wasn't the norm, we didn't have social media."

Given the positive feedback, Chan decided to pitch the piece to various publications. Eventually, the now-defunct daily newspaper 24 Hours Vancouver accepted her story. It would be the beginning of a long romance-oriented career. Chan now leads multiple relationship bootcamps per year, is working on her second relationship book and has various online brand deals. Her first book deal alone was worth six figures.

Here's how Chan grew her dating-centric career.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

'My pain isn't going to waste'

Chan graduated from Simon Fraser University in 2003 with a degree in communications and a goal of going into marketing. She began working in the field in Canada and, in 2012, found a communications job that brought her to San Diego. A future job would then bring her to New York.

As she climbed the corporate ladder, Chan kept writing about dating. In 2009, 24 Hours Vancouver gave her a column where she wrote about her own romantic life and later gave advice to others. She also started a blog, Amy Fabulous, which she eventually rebranded to the Heart Hackers Club in 2020. She shared her romantic experiences on publications like the Huffington Post as well.

Her thinking was always, "if someone else can feel a little less alone in what they're going through because they can relate … then my pain isn't going to waste," she says.

As she built her brand, Chan kept thinking about an idea for a therapeutic weekend getaway: Breakup bootcamp, a safe space where people could disconnect from their day-to-day, grieve their broken heart with others and get expert advice about it all.

'There was only seven people'

Chan wrote the vision for breakup bootcamp on a piece of paper one night in 2015 while hanging out with a friend. Too scared to dive in immediately, she finally launched the weekend in February 2017. It included a psychologist, yoga and sessions led by Chan, among others. It took place Friday to Sunday on a private property in upstate New York.

"There was only seven people" total, she says. "And two of them were media. And two of them were friends." Participants paid $1,000 to $1,500, depending on whether or not they wanted to share a room, according reporters who attended and wrote about the weekend for Fortune and The Cut.

Chan says she paid for the weekend out of pocket including "the property, teachers and the food" and ended up losing a little bit of money after participants paid. But that didn't matter. On the last day of the weekend during one of the sessions, she realized, "I f------ did it," she says. "And it worked."

'No one owns the breakup space'

Articles about the bootcamp brought Chan some attention and soon thereafter, an agent from the United Talent Agency, which represents talent like Nick Jonas and Ali Wong, reached out to set up a meeting.

"And they basically say, like, 'look, no one owns the breakup space,'" Chan says. That is, no one had branded themselves an expert in breakups like she had. "We want to work with you." They laid out a potential creator path for Chan including a book deal, podcasts, and so on.

Up until that point, Chan was reluctant to leave her day job, then as a chief marketing officer at a ping pong club company. It took one final push for her to finally dive into the relationship space full time. Weighing her options after the UTA meeting, she called her mom and said, in case this career path didn't work out, "would you help me with my rent for a couple of months?" she says. Her mom emphatically said yes, and Chan left her job in August 2017.

'I'm in my first healthy relationship'

Chan's breakup bootcamps have continued to find success since that first trial run and are now profitable, she says. She's been experimenting with how many she hosts each year and is launching one new experience, a dating bootcamp, that she'd previously only done online.

Chan has a breakup bootcamp slated for later in 2024 with more than 500 people on the waitlist, she says. Early bird prices for the weekend in Sonoma, California, range from $3,295 to $3,995, and there will be sessions on the psychology of relationships, sex therapy and group meals, Chan says.

The first in-person dating bootcamp will run June 28-30 in Los Angeles. It will include a look at the science of chemistry and the psychology of power dynamics, offer mock dates and feedback and so on. She's charging prices starting at $2,500 for shared rooms and and $4,500 for private rooms for attendees. Chan says she's filled nine of the 15 available slots so far.

Chan's first book, "Breakup Bootcamp: The Science of Rewiring Your Heart," was published by HarperCollins in December 2020. It's sold about 30,000 copies including audio and kindle as of December 2023, she says. She's signed a deal for her second book, "Dating Bootcamp," does workshops and coaching and has various social media brand deals.

"I'm finally at a point where there's momentum," she says about her career, adding that "I'm saying no to things now."

As far as her romantic life goes, things have been looking up. She's been dating her boyfriend for four and a half years. "I'm in my first healthy relationship," she says.

Want to land your dream job? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers really look for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay. Use discount code NEWGRAD to get 50% off from 5/1/24 to 6/30/24.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.