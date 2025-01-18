44-year-old who left the U.S. for Spain: I have ‘shorter work hours' and ‘more energy'

From the moment I set foot in the Netherlands at 17, I knew I wanted to move abroad. But my dream of living overseas always felt just out of reach.

I made several attempts: studying Spanish in Spain at 21, teaching English there at 26, and even returning to pursue a master's degree at 29. Each time, though, my story reached the same seemingly inevitable conclusion: I'd return to my home state of Texas to "get a real job."

There were practical obstacles, but the pressure to conform was just as limiting. Society, family, and my own internal expectations all pushed me toward a more traditional path: climb the corporate ladder and measure your worth by title and paycheck. I gave it my all, but I never found fulfillment trying to fit into that box.

At 35, with no clear plan, I quit another job and packed my bags. It felt like my last shot at a lifelong dream. Doubts loomed: Was I too old? What if it didn't work out?

As I settled into my new life in Spain, something shifted. Outside the confines of a 9-to-5 grind, I found creativity and clarity. I discovered new interests, and within a year and a half, I started She Hit Refresh, which empowers women ages 30+ to transform their lives by moving abroad.

Nearly a decade later, I have a thriving business, a fulfilling career, and a sense of identity I'd struggled to find in the U.S. The fresh outlook I found in Spain wasn't a coincidence — living overseas allowed me to rewrite my story.

I could shed old identities and start fresh

At home, I'd internalized labels like "marketer" and "job hopper," shaped by the belief that success meant following a conventional path. When I moved, I left behind the societal expectations, family pressures, and cultural norms that reinforced these roles.

In my new environment, I no longer felt bound by labels that weren't working for me. It was transformative.

Courtesy of Cepee Tabibian

The anonymity created space to figure out who I wanted to become. I explored interests I'd never considered, like starting a blog, doing some public speaking, and organizing events in Madrid to help me find my people. These activities allowed me to gain skills that would help me build my community-based business.

In Spain, I could imagine a life that was bigger, bolder, and more aligned with my true self. I gained the freedom to redefine myself.

The lower cost of living made it easier to take risks

In Spain, my cost of living went down significantly. When I first arrived, for example, my rent was just 540 Euro ($604 at the time) and included electricity, Wi-Fi, and water, compared to $1,440 for my mortgage alone in the U.S.

This financial freedom allowed me to take risks that would have been impossible before — like becoming a freelancer, pursuing creative projects, and pivoting my career. With lower rent, affordable healthcare, and more disposable income, I had the flexibility to invest in myself and the courage to dream bigger and take risks.

While prices have increased significantly and my own lifestyle has evolved since I moved here in 2015, life is still incredibly affordable for Americans with a foreign income.

There's more free time for personal growth

Life in Spain had a gentler rhythm that I quickly embraced. Dinners turned into long, lingering conversations, and spontaneous meetups replaced the overscheduled social calendars I was used to. Weekends weren't for errands — they were for leisure, including late nights out followed by lazy mornings.

With the slower pace of life and lower cost of living, I found myself with shorter work hours, fewer obligations, and more energy left at the end of the day. For the first time in years, I had space to breathe and reflect.

Courtesy of Cepee Tabibian

This downtime became a catalyst for self-discovery. I began asking myself questions I'd long avoided: What do I really want? What excites me? What kind of life do I want to create?

I'd never considered myself a creative person, but in Spain, I was brimming with inspiration. I channeled this energy into exciting projects.

I conducted a (brief) vegetarian meal-prep experiment out of my kitchen. I created an online and in-person community for digital creatives that led to a year-long paid collaboration with Facebook. And I eventually launched my own business.

It changed my entire outlook on life

Looking back, I can't help but marvel at how far I've come since that pivotal moment when I took the leap to move to Spain for good a decade ago.

The woman who left the U.S. doubted her ability to build the life she dreamed of. But by starting fresh, I found not just a new place to live, but a new way to live.

I've rebuilt my career, discovered new passions, and cultivated a sense of self that was impossible to access in America.

Cepee Tabibian is the founder of She Hit Refresh, a community and resource platform that helps women aged 30+ move abroad, and the author of "I'm Outta Here! An American's Ultimate Visa Guide to Living in Europe." As the daughter of Colombian and Iranian immigrants, Cepee grew up in Houston, Texas, before becoming an immigrant herself in Spain.

