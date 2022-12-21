5 Easy Holiday Treats That Take Only 15 Minutes to Make, From a Pastry Chef: ‘They're Always a Hit'

Intimidated by the idea of baking homemade sweets? That's not surprising, since the recipes can often be too elaborate for beginners.

As a pastry chef of 18 years, I've written six cookbooks and run a baking school in Vermont called the Sugar Glider Kitchen, and my goal is to show people how easy baking can actually be.

If you're looking for something easy and elegant, here are five holiday treats that take only 15 minutes to make — and they're always a hit!

1. Sugar and Spice Almonds

Photo: Raymond Prado

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/2 cups, 1 tablespoon of sugar

1/2 cup, 2 tablespoons of water

1 1/2 cups whole raw almonds

Steps:

Combine the cinnamon, cayenne and one tablespoon of sugar in a small bowl. Set aside. Mix water with the remaining cup of sugar in a four-quart saucepan. Stir over medium-high heat until the sugar dissolves. Add almonds and stir over medium-high heat until the water evaporates and the sugar begins to turn gray. The mixture will start to foam and then dry, looking like wet sand. This takes five to six minutes. Stir until the sugar starts to remelt, crystalize and caramelize. You will hear the almonds pop and crackle, an indication that they are starting to roast. Line a sheet pan with parchment. Sprinkle the cinnamon mixture over the almonds, stirring constantly. Immediately transfer to the sheet pan, spreading the almonds to separate. Let them cool completely, then break apart. These can be stored in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

2. Cranberry-Gingersnap Cheesecake Trifle

Photo: Raymond Prado

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 eight ounce packages Philadelphia cream cheese

14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

1 cup of Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce

36 store-bought gingersnap cookies

Steps:

Place the cookies in a large Ziploc bag. Using a rolling pin, break up the cookies into smaller pieces. In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese with a wooden spoon until smooth. Slowly add the condensed milk while stirring. Add the cranberry jelly, stirring to combine, leaving only very small chunks of cranberry visible. Using six champagne flutes, place about one tablespoon of the cookie pieces into the bottom of each glass. Top with a fourth-cup of the cheesecake mixture. Continue layering between gingersnaps and cheesecake until you've reached the top of the glass. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

3. Maple Brûlée

Photo: Raymond Prado

Serves: 6

Steps:

In a large saucepan, combine the cream, milk, maple syrup, cornstarch, egg yolks and salt. Whisk over medium heat for five minutes until the mixture thickens to the consistency of mayonnaise. Continue whisking for one minute. Take from the heat and whisk in the butter. Immediately divide among six small teacups or small ramekins. Sprinkle the top of each with one teaspoon of sugar and caramelize the sugar with a kitchen torch or under a broiler.

4. Fudge Brownies

Photo: Raymond Prado

Serves: 24

Ingredients:

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup Dutch processed cocoa powder

1 and 1/4 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 a teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 and 1/2 half sticks of unsalted butter

2 cups light brown sugar, lightly packed

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Steps:

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line a half sheet pan (18" x 13") with parchment and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk the cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking powder. Set aside. In a microwave safe bowl, combine the butter and brown sugar. Microwave for one minute or until the butter is melted. Stir the melted butter and brown sugar. Stir in the eggs until combined and then stir in the flour mixture until combined. Fold in the chocolate chips and spread the mixture evenly on the prepared sheet pan. Bake for nine to 10 minutes, or until the top is set and shiny. Cut into squares.

5. Microwave Eggnog and Orange Mug Cakes

Photo: Raymond Prado

Serves: 2 cakes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg, room temperature

2 tablespoons of eggnog

Zest from half of a mandarin orange

Pinch of nutmeg

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

6 tablespoons self-rising flour

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla

Whipped cream and mandarin orange slices to finish

Steps:

Spray two large, microwave safe mugs with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, stir together the melted butter, eggnog, egg, vanilla, and sugar until smooth. Add the flour, nutmeg, and zest and stir until smooth. Divide evenly among the mugs and microwave, one mug at a time, for one and a half to two minutes. You want the cake to rise and set softly but not dry out or pull away from the sides of the mug. Start at one-and-a-half minutes and poke the cake to see if it feels set and gently springs back when poked. Continue cooking for five seconds at a time if it feels soft. Serve warm with a dollop of whipped cream and orange slices.

Gesine Bullock-Prado is a pastry chef, baking instructor, and author of six books. She is the host of Food Network's "Baked in Vermont" and has appeared as a judge on several Food Network competitions. Follow her on Instagram @gesinebp.

