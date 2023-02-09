5 Jobs That Pay $100,000 Or More and Don't Require a College Degree—and How to Get Them

A persistently tight labor market, rising tuition costs and re-assessment of work in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic have led bosses and job seekers alike to question how important a college education really is to be successful.

More employers are easing their education requirements for some positions, joining Apple, Google, Bank of America and other major companies that are favoring skills and work experience over a four-year degree to vet candidates.

The number of jobs requiring any degree beyond a high school diploma has been steadily declining since the start of the pandemic, according to new research from ZipRecruiter.

By 2030, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that about 60% of all new jobs in the economy will be in occupations that don't require an associate, bachelor's or graduate degree.

Instead, employers are placing a greater emphasis on soft skills, including communication, flexibility and time management, and evaluating candidates' hard, technical skills based on their occupational licenses, certifications and previous work experience.

If you are exploring career paths that don't require a bachelor's degree, there are several unique high-paying jobs you can consider. Here are five six-figure jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree, according to data from Glassdoor and the BLS:

Commercial pilot

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics: "Commercial pilots are involved in unscheduled flight activities, such as aerial application, charter flights, and aerial tours. Commercial pilots may have additional non-flight duties. Some commercial pilots schedule flights, arrange for maintenance of the aircraft, and load luggage themselves."

National average salary: $134,630

Typical education needed for entry: Commercial pilot license and flight training

Makeup artist

According to Glassdoor: "A makeup artist is responsible for visually transforming people's appearance via make-up, paint, wigs, and other accessories. Makeup artists can work in a variety of industries including entertainment, fashion or cosmetic service. Successful makeup artists possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills and have an artistic personality."



National average salary: $134,750



Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award

Air traffic controller

According to Glassdoor: "Air traffic controllers ensure orderly and efficient operations and air traffic flow to help prevent delays or the need for flight diversions. They must have extensive familiarity with air traffic rules, regulations, and applicable laws, as well as standard traffic control procedures and emergency protocols. This is a high-stress occupation that requires the ability to make quick decisions under pressure."

National average salary: $129,750



Typical education needed for entry: Associate degree

Nuclear power reactor operator

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics: "[These operators] operate or control nuclear reactors, move control rods, start and stop equipment, monitor and adjust controls, and record data in logs. [They also] implement emergency procedures when needed and may respond to abnormalities, determine cause, and recommend corrective action."

National average salary: $104,260

Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

Senior real estate manager

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics: "Real estate managers oversee many aspects of residential, commercial, or industrial properties. They usually work in an office setting but may spend part of their workday on tasks away from the office, such as showing apartments, inspecting the grounds, or meeting with owners."

National average salary: $140,477

Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

Most six-figure jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree are specialized, technical roles that instead look for candidates to have a high school diploma, an associate degree or a postsecondary nondegree award, typically given to someone who completes a course in under two years that teaches them specific skills needed for a role, like hairdressing.

"Getting vocational training versus a college degree for certain roles can often be cheaper, more relevant to the job you're doing, and it directly signals to employers that you have the exact skills they're looking for," Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, says.

Eliminating education requirements can also give companies a "huge competitive advantage," Pollak adds, and not just because it can help hiring managers fill roles sooner — it can also help companies build a more diverse workforce.

