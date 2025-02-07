5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Stocks were little changed Friday as investors await the latest jobs report.

Amazon, e.l.f. and Pinterest reported quarterly results after the bell.

Super Bowl 59 kicks off this Sunday between the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. On the job

2. Results roundup

From cloud computing to cosmetics, a handful of companies issued quarterly results after market close Thursday.

3. Stiff competition

Tesla appears to be losing ground in China. The U.S. EV leader's sales in the country fell last month to 63,238 units, down 11.5% from January 2024. Competition in China has been ramping up, with rival BYD notching 296,446 pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles sold last month, up 47% from the same period a year earlier. Changan Automobile and Xpeng also posted sales growth.

4. Press pause

A federal judge paused President Donald Trump's offer to buy out federal employees hours before the deadline to accept the deal. The Boston judge issued an injunction staying the effort until at least Monday, when there's set to be a hearing to assess the legality of Trump's offer. More than 60,000 people, or about 3% of the federal workforce, have already taken the offer which purportedly guarantees workers pay through September without the obligation to work.

5. Super Bowl weekend

Super Bowl 59 kicks off this Sunday between the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Host city New Orleans is preparing for an estimated 125,000 visitors and a possible presidential visit. For those watching at home, Fox's free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi will have the game — and all the same commercials as the Fox broadcast. Ad spots for this year's big game sold out back in the fall, and a record 10 commercials went for $8 million apiece. CNBC Sport has been reporting live from New Orleans all week, sitting down with Kansas City Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt, NFL media boss Brian Rolapp and Denver Broncos President Damani Leech. Find those interviews and more at CNBC Sport and follow and listen to the new CNBC Sport podcast.

– CNBC's Jeff Cox, Annie Palmer, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Jonathan Vanian, Arjun Kharpal, Dan Mangan, Contessa Brewer, Jessica Golden and Alex Sherman contributed to this report.