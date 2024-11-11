5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Stock futures moved higher Monday morning after a record week on Wall Street.

Bitcoin broke $80,000 over the weekend.

Home Depot and Disney are set to report earnings this week

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Still going

Stock futures moved higher Monday morning after a record week on Wall Street. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, S&P 500 futures advanced 0.3%, and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.2%. It comes after the three major averages all closed at all-time highs last week. "With the election decided, markets now have clarity, and are able to lay fears of a contested election to rest," said Northern Trust investment chief Katie Nixon in a note Friday. Follow live market updates.

2. Counting coins

Bitcoin broke $80,000 over the weekend. It was a record high for the cryptocurrency, which has been on a run since President-elect Donald Trump's victory last week. By Monday morning, the coin had climbed further to $82,000. Smaller coins like ether and meme coins like dogecoin also gained ground. "Crypto is poised to enter a golden era," said Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, in a note Friday. "Trump has promised to make America the 'crypto capital of the world.'"

3. Winding down

As earnings season starts to wind down, a couple of big names are set to report this week. Home Depot is slated to release its earnings Tuesday morning, and Disney is due to issue results Thursday morning. For Home Depot, Wall Street is expecting weak same-store sales and declining earnings per share year over year. At Disney, analysts are projecting 30% earnings growth and watching for updated guidance.

4. Tesla regains $1 trillion

Elon Musk's Tesla is once again a $1 trillion company. The EV stock gained 8% Friday, capping off a postelection rally of nearly 30%. Musk was active on the campaign trail for President-elect Donald Trump, and Tesla investors are betting that relationship will pay off for shareholders. Recapturing the $1 trillion market cap — after first reaching the milestone in October 2021 — puts Tesla in the four-comma club alongside Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta.

5. Marketing push

Seeing swaths of pink and green? It's all part of Universal's marketing plan in the lead up to the Nov. 22 release of "Wicked." The studio has struck merchandising partnerships with brands spanning apparel, accessories, home goods, footwear, beauty and even autos. The film is expected to be one of 2024's blockbusters and hopes to follow in the footsteps of "Barbie" after it painted the town pink last summer.

