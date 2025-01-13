5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Stock futures are lower as investors trim growth and tech stocks.

Blue Origin scrapped its initial launch of its New Glenn rocket.

Health care was the biggest job creator in 2024.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Trimming tech

U.S. stock futures fell Monday as investors were poised to drop key tech stocks. The drop in growth stocks comes as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbs. A stronger-than-expected December jobs report also hit the market Friday, as it lowered expectations for further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Stocks will have another potential catalyst this week as fourth-quarter earnings season starts to pick up steam. Follow market updates here.

2. Big bank bonanza

The biggest U.S. banks will release a flurry of results this week. The updates come after a series of Fed interest rate cuts. Here are the key reports to watch:

3. Blues Origin

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin scrapped the first launch of its New Glenn rocket on Monday. The company had a last-minute issue with its launch vehicle. Blue Origin is reviewing when it can next attempt the test. The setback is a blow to Bezos' ambitions to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

4. TikTokers adjust

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

As a potential ban of social media platform TikTok looms, creators are telling their fans to seek them out on alternatives like Instagram and YouTube. Under a law signed last year, the app owned by Chinese company ByteDance has to be sold or face a ban in the U.S. The Supreme Court has heard arguments on whether to uphold the ban. While lawmakers wanted to bar the app over national security concerns, creators and free-speech advocates have criticized the move.

5. The 2024 job market

Job creation in the U.S. last year was driven largely by a few key sectors. Health care was the biggest winner, followed by government, leisure and hospitality and construction. Health care has seen the largest growth in each of the past two years. But some of those trends could start to change with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office next week.

– CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Brian Evans, Ruxandra Iordache, Salvador Rodriguez, Gabriel Cortes and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.