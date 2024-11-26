5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Trump is preparing his tariff policy.

It looks like it'll be a happy holidays for some of America's retailers.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Fresh records

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and small-cap focused Russell 2000 all notched fresh records Monday. Wall Street seemed broadly positive on President-elect Donald Trump's selection for Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, the founder of Key Square Group. The Dow added 440 points, or nearly 1%; the S&P advanced 0.3%; and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.27%. The Russell 2000 jumped almost 1.5%. Follow live market updates.

2. Trump's tariffs

3. Wintery mix

It looks like it'll be a happy holidays for some of America's retailers. A handful of quarterly reports were out before the bell Tuesday, and the results were mixed. Abercrombie & Fitch said it expects a strong holiday period after reporting its sixth straight quarter of double-digit sales growth. Dick's Sporting Goods raised its full-year guidance after what its CEO called an "excellent" back-to-school season. But, Best Buy fell short of Wall Street expectations, and Kohl's lowered its full-year sales forecast. The reports come days ahead of the key Black Friday shopping event.

4. Weigh in

Amgen's experimental weight loss drug, MariTide, helped some patients in a mid-stage trial lose up to 20% of their body weight. The data was on the lower end of Wall Street's projections and comes from part one of a two-part phase two trial designed to test dose sizes, schedule and regimen of the drug. It's the first real look at whether Amgen's treatment can rival popular weight loss options from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Amgen said it did not observe a plateau in weight loss after 52 weeks, suggesting part two of the trial could return encouraging results.

5. Buffett gives back

The "Oracle of Omaha" is giving away another $1.1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock on a quest to donate 99% of his fortune. The 94-year-old investor also named three independent trustees to oversee his philanthropy after his children, who are all over the age of 65. "I've never wished to create a dynasty or pursue any plan that extended beyond the children," Buffett wrote in a letter Monday.

