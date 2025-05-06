58 crypto wallets have made millions on Trump's meme coin. 764,000 have lost money, data shows

58 wallets have made over $10 million each from President Donald Trump's meme coin, totaling $1.1 billion in profits, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis said.

764,000 wallets of mostly small holders have lost money on $TRUMP, according to the firm.

The $TRUMP event, set for May 22 at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C., includes a reception for the 25 wallets with the largest balance, along with a White House tour.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

About 764,000 wallets that purchased President Donald Trump's $TRUMP meme coin have lost money on the investment, according to fresh data shared with CNBC by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.

Most of the wallets that lost money held smaller amounts of the token, according to the firm's on-chain analysis. Crypto wallets are accounts that store the keys you need to access and use your cryptocurrency holdings.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Chainalysis said that while around 2 million wallets have bought into the token, 58 wallets made more than $10 million apiece, totaling roughly $1.1 billion in gains.

The $TRUMP token, which surged in popularity after being tied to the start of Trump's second term, has seen sharp price swings and highly uneven returns for investors. Fight Fight Fight LLC. and CIC Digital LLC., control the bulk of the token's supply.

CNBC has reached out to Fight Fight Fight LLC. for comment on the Chainalysis numbers.

Interest in the coin spiked more than 50% after the project's website promised the top 220 holders a seat at a black-tie-optional dinner with the president.

The $TRUMP event, set for May 22 at the president's Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C., includes a reception for the 25 wallets with the largest coin balance, along with a White House tour.

The dinner-pegged rally pushed the token's market cap to $2.7 billion at its peak, though it has since pulled back to around $2.17 billion.

Since that rally, around 54,000 wallets have bought the coin. In total, 100,000 new wallets have purchased $TRUMP since April 15, Chainalysis said, extending the post-announcement surge despite ongoing volatility in the broader crypto market.

The Trump-branded meme token has drawn scrutiny from regulators and ethics watchdogs.

Lawmakers are now formally investigating whether the $TRUMP meme coin — and a related crypto venture called World Liberty Financial, which sends 75% of revenue to the Trump family — constitute a direct conflict of interest for the president.

The Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has launched a probe into the token's ownership structure and revenue model, while House Democrats stormed out of a crypto hearing in protest.

At the center of the controversy is the dinner competition for top token holders, promotional posts from the president himself, and ties to foreign investors including a state-backed Emirati fund and crypto mogul Justin Sun.

Launched in January ahead of Trump's second inauguration, the token's value initially soared to $15 billion after a series of promotional posts from the president on Truth Social and X. It lost most of that value within days.

Only 20% of the token's total supply is currently in circulation. The remaining 80% — reportedly controlled by the Trump Organization and affiliated entities — is locked under a three-year vesting schedule. Public disclosures say insiders have agreed not to sell their allocations for another few months.

Even with their tokens under vesting restrictions, insiders are earning substantial revenue.

Since January, more than $324 million in trading fees have been routed to wallets tied to the project's creators, according to Chainalysis. The token's code automatically directs a cut of each transaction to these addresses, allowing the team to profit from ongoing activity.