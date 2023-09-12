59. D.F. Dent & Co.

D.F. Dent & Co., based in Baltimore, MD, is ranked No. 59 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $8.5B

Years in Business: 47

Accounts Under Management: 1,350

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 93 in 2022)

Principals:

Daniel Dent, Founder & Chairman

Matthew Dent, President & Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

dfdent.com

400 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 837-2544