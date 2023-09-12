59. D.F. Dent & Co.

D.F. Dent & Co., based in Baltimore, MD, is ranked No. 59 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $8.5B
Years in Business: 47
Accounts Under Management: 1,350
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 93 in 2022)
Principals:
Daniel Dent, Founder & Chairman
Money Report
Matthew Dent, President & Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
400 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 837-2544
Copyright CNBC