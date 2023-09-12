Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

59. D.F. Dent & Co.

By ,CNBC

D.F. Dent & Co.

D.F. Dent & Co., based in Baltimore, MD, is ranked No. 59 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $8.5B

Years in Business: 47

Accounts Under Management: 1,350

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 93 in 2022)

Principals:

Daniel Dent, Founder & Chairman

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Amazon follows Microsoft, investing big in carbon capture

news 46 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Matthew Dent, President & Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

dfdent.com

400 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 837-2544

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us