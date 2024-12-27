6 ways to make 2025 a year of actual change

The reason most people abandon their New Year's resolutions before January ends isn't because they are weak or lack will power. It's because they design their goals in a way that almost guarantees failure, says career coach and consultant Michael J. López.

In his upcoming book "Change: Six science-backed strategies to transform your brain, body, and behavior," López outlines how to set goals so you actually accomplish them.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here is his best advice for keeping your resolutions this year.

1. Transform an 'avoidance goal' into an 'approach goal'

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

New Year's resolutions often highlight perceived vices and how to indulge in them less. Cutting down on screen time, ordering less take-out food, weening off your morning coffee — all of these are what López calls "avoidance goals" as they focus on abstaining from an act or experience.

The goals themselves aren't bad, but the framing is not very motivating, he says.

To give yourself a better chance at keeping your New Year's resolution, transform an avoidance goal into an "approach goal."

"Think about your goals differently and make them into things that we want to move towards as opposed to things we want to avoid," he says.

Vowing to order less food might be the ultimate objective, but it's more encouraging to say "This year, I want to cook more."

2. 'Chunk' your goals

If you drink coffee everyday, it might not be realistic to quit altogether come January 1. A more effective way to cut out coffee — or shift any habit — is to "chunk your goals up into smaller increments," López says.

Start with opting for another beverage just on weekends. Accomplishing this change in behavior is more manageable and will give you a boost of dopamine. This can help motivate you to reach your larger goal.

3. Track effort not outcome

Many people focus on whether they obtained a desired result versus whether they've worked toward it.

But many New Year's resolutions — losing weight, saving money, learning a new instrument — will take some time to accomplish. That's why you should design your resolution around your effort, not the outcome.

"Instead of saying, 'I want lose 30 pounds' say 'I want to go for a walk three days a week for the month of January,'" López says. "I don't track if I lost weight, I simply track if I performed the action. What you'll find is by tracking effort you can simulate that experience of completing goals. And that makes you more motivated to do it again."

4. Find community

There will be days when you just don't want to do what you said you would at the start of the year.

Having a friend or group of friends who are pursuing the same change or at least holding you accountable can help you stick to your resolution.

But the support cannot be a one-way street, López says.

"It's important that you serve the same purpose for that person so it's not just that you rely on that individual," López says. "When I support somebody else's growth journey it actually makes me more committed to doing my own, so there's this sort of symbiotic effect of all of us helping each other."

5. Create the ideal physical environment

To set yourself up for success, your physical space needs to aid your journey.

Coming home after work to an empty fridge probably won't encourage you to cook. But if you grocery shop every Sunday and keep a well-stocked cupboard, ordering take-out will be less appealing.

6. Tackle one goal at a time

Expecting yourself to break bad habits just because it's January is unrealistic. That's why you should start with just one objective, López says.

"You can really only change a couple things at a time," he says. "My recommendation for the people I coach is start with one goal and give yourself a three-month interval before you add anything new to that."

Let's say you want to cook more, exercise in the morning, and watch less TV. If you tackle just one of those for the first quarter of the year, you're more likely to succeed, and this success will motivate you to pursue the rest of your goals.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.