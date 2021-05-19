Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

60% of U.S. Adults Have Received at Least One Vaccine Dose as Case Counts Fall Further

By Nate Rattner, CNBC

Jose Luis Gonzalez | Reuters
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows 60% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
  • U.S. case counts fell further, with the seven-day average of daily new cases at about 31,200.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Tuesday shows 60% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The milestone comes roughly six weeks ahead of July 4, the deadline for President Joe Biden's latest vaccination goal of getting 70% of adults to receive one dose or more.

Money Report

coronavirus 10 mins ago

Emergent CEO Says FDA Is Holding Over 100 Million J&J Covid Vaccine Doses for Further Testing After Botched Doses

23 mins ago

Kelly Evans: Bitcoin Hits the Skids

U.S. case counts fell further Tuesday, with the seven-day average of daily new cases now at about 31,200, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. share of the total population vaccinated

About 48% of the U.S. population has received one dose or more of a vaccine and 38% is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Of those age 18 and older, 60% are at least partially vaccinated, and in some places that figure is even higher. In seven states — Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, and New Jersey — more than 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

The country is reporting an average of 1.8 million vaccinations per day over the past week, federal data shows. That figure has been on a mostly downward trend from its peak level of 3.4 million daily shots on April 13.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday that more than 600,000 kids ages 12 to 15 — the most-recently eligible age group — had received Covid vaccine shots in the past week.

U.S. Covid cases

The latest seven-day average of daily new Covid cases in the U.S. is 31,200, according to Hopkins data. That's down 18% from a week prior. The country was reporting an average of more than 71,000 cases per day about a month ago.

Case counts have declined by 5% or more in 40 states over the past week.

U.S. Covid deaths

The U.S. is reporting 614 Covid deaths per day, based on a seven-day average of Hopkins data.

More than 587,000 total deaths have been reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Read CNBC's latest coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Employees at plant that ruined millions of J&J Covid vaccine doses failed to shower, change clothes

India's daily death toll crosses 4,500 as Covid-19 cases stay below 300,000 

Texas Gov. Abbott threatens to fine cities and local officials if they impose mask mandates

As more colleges decide to require Covid vaccines for students, some protest

Olympic organizers should mandate Covid vaccines for athletes and fans at Tokyo Games  

From employer mandates to TV ads: What full FDA approval could mean for Covid vaccines 

India Covid variant set to be dominant in UK 'in a matter of days,' posing unknown dangers

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us