63. Charles D. Hyman & Co.

Charles D. Hyman & Co., based in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, is ranked No. 63 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.9B

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 931

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 72 in 2020)

Principal:

Charles Hyman, President

Contact:

charlesdhyman.com

224 Ponte Vedra Park Drive, Suite 200, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

(904) 543-0360

