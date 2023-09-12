71. Prio Wealth Management

Prio Wealth Management, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 71 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2021 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.2B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 35 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,765 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 84 in 2021)

Principals:

John Bratschi, Managing Partner

Kelly Morgan, Managing Partner

Thomas Woodhouse, Managing Partner

Contact:

priowealth.com

265 Franklin Street, Suite 2001, Boston, MA 02110

(617) 224-1900