89. Alta Capital Management

Alta Capital Management

Alta Capital Management, based in Holladay, UT, is ranked No. 89 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2019 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.4B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 42 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,572 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 81 in 2019)

Principals:

Mike Tempest, Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer

Casey Nelsen, Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

altacapital.com

6440 South Wasatch Boulevard, Suite 260, Holladay, UT 84121

(801) 274-6010

