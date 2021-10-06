99. Shufro, Rose & Co.

Money Report

Shufro, Rose & Co.

Shufro, Rose & Co., based in New York, NY, is ranked No. 99 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2B

Years in Business: 83

Accounts Under Management: 2,878

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Gregory Shufro, Senior Financial Advisor

Steven Glass, Senior Financial Advisor

John Contant, Senior Financial Advisor

Stephen Leit, Senior Financial Advisor

Tonia Kaminsky, Senior Financial Advisor

Harvey Wacht, Senior Financial Advisor

Contact:

shufrorose.com

600 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10022

(212) 754-5100

