I'm a Harvard Neuroscience Expert—5 Things I Never Ever Do to Avoid Brain Fog and Forgetfulness

We all have days where we struggle to remember things and feel mentally drained.

As a nutritional psychiatrist and neuroscience researcher at Harvard Medical School, I've spent years studying the causes of brain fog, which is often a combination of forgetfulness and lack of focus.

It can be due to a number of things, including poor sleep, increased anxiety, certain foods in your diet or, in some cases, a severe medical condition.

To eliminate brain fog and forgetfulness, here are five things I never ever do:

1. I never eat fried foods or anything with too much sugar.

Fried foods have an adverse effect on learning and memory. Too much of it can cause inflammation, which in turn can damage the blood vessels that go to the brain.

A high-sugar diet can lead to excess glucose in the brain, which studies have linked to memory impairments and less plasticity of the hippocampus — the part of the brain that controls memory.

I always try to eat foods that are rich in luteolin and vitamin C. Both are plant-based antioxidant compounds that promote mental clarity.

Some of my favorite sources of luteolin are celery, mint, parsley, apples, cabbage and peppers. For a vitamin C boost, I like citrus fruits, kiwis and red bell peppers.

2. I never go anywhere without my water bottle.

Since water accounts for 75% of brain mass, staying hydrated is key to high cognitive performance.

Choosing water instead of a caffeinated drink or sweet soda will prevent the brain crash that often comes after a sugary energy high. I love infusing my water with fresh fruit and mint leaves.

There is no one-size-fits-all for how much water you should drink every day. But a general rule for healthy people is to have two to three cups of water an hour — or more, if you're sweating heavily.

3. I never skip my outdoor time.

A 2022 study found that higher levels of vitamin D in brain tissue were associated with lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.

The most natural way to get a healthy dose of vitamin D is through regular sun exposure.

I do my best to spend time in nature. At least 10 minutes of outdoor time every day can help you obtain most of the vitamin D you need in a week.

4. I never let myself fall down a stress spiral.

Even the happiest people experience anxiety. But the most important thing you can do is to not let yourself get lost in it.

To take back control, I center myself and clear my head with a few minutes of meditation.

Mindful breathing is helpful, too. Dr. Tara Swart Bieber, a neuroscientist at MIT Sloan, does a quick breathing exercise at her desk when she notices key symptoms of stress (shallow breathing, tense shoulders, increased heart rate):

Take a deep, long inhale through your nose for five seconds and hold. Take another quick inhale for one second and hold for three seconds. Sigh a slow, long exhale through your mouth for six seconds. Repeat this cycle three times.

5. I never fall behind on sleep.

Often, brain fog is your body's way of telling you it needs more rest. Researchers have found that at least seven hours of sleep a night can boost brain and physical health in older people.

I always make sure to exercise regularly, too. It gives you a boost of energy and helps create the biological processes in the brain and body that contribute to quality sleep.

Charlene Gamaldo, medical director of Johns Hopkins Center for Sleep, suggests power lifting or an active yoga class to elevate your heart rate.

Dr. Uma Naidoo is a nutritional psychiatrist, brain expert, and faculty member at Harvard Medical School. She is also the Director of Nutritional & Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and bestselling author of "This Is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More." Follow her on Twitter @DrUmaNaidoo.

