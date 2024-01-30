A private celebrity chef shares the No. 1 thing her A-list clients request when they're under the weather

If you're feeling under the weather and looking for a quick meal to help you get better, you may want to consider one that millionaires seem to love.

Private celebrity chef Brooke Baevsky cooks for A-list celebrities, pro-athletes and even royals in Beverly Hills. More commonly known as "Chef Bae" on social media, Baevsky tailors her meals to her clients' needs; sometimes that means considering foods that will give their immune systems a boost if they fall sick between premieres and awards shows.

Here is the No. 1 meal Baevsky turns to when her celebrity clients are sick.

Usually when one of Baevsky's clients isn't feeling well, she starts their day off with an immunity smoothie.

"I'm heavy on liquids first," she tells CNBC Make It. Her clients love smoothies, she notes, so she loads them with healthy ingredients.

For an immunity smoothie, Baevsky blends together:

Fresh ginger

Fresh turmeric

Cilantro

Wild blueberries

One banana (optional)

Liquid supplements like liquid zinc or an antioxidant called Quercetin

While immunity smoothies are her go-to, she also gives her clients lemon water, bone broth, electrolytes and fresh teas when they're under the weather.

One of her favorite fresh teas to make includes:

Hot water

Lemon

Fresh ginger

Fresh turmeric

Manuka honey

A bit of cayenne pepper or black pepper

But of course, soup is also on the menu as well. Baevsky cooks up what she refers to as a "super green soup."

Baevsky's super green soup includes:

Bone broth

Spinach

Asparagus

Broccoli

Kale

Onions

Garlic

From the bone broth, they're able to get lots of collagen and healthy protein, she notes.

And when making soup, "the trick is I usually blanch vegetables and then puree them to not absolutely kill them by boiling them in a soup until they turn into brown mush," says Baevsky.

"You really want to keep the vitamins of the vegetables intact."

