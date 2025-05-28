Abercrombie & Fitch soars 25% even as retailer slashes profit outlook due to tariffs

Abercrombie & Fitch beat expectations on the top and bottom lines but slashed its profit guidance as it prepares for the impact of tariffs.

The company is now expecting full year earnings per share to be between $9.50 and $10.50, down from a previous range of between $10.40 and $11.40.

Abercrombie expects tariffs currently in effect to reduce its earnings by $50 million.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch soared on Wednesday, even after the retailer slashed its profit outlook due to tariffs, which are expected to hit its business by $50 million.

The company is now expecting full year earnings per share to be between $9.50 and $10.50, down from a previous range of between $10.40 and $11.40. Analysts were expecting earnings of $10.33 a share, according to LSEG.

Abercrombie also cut its operating margin forecast, another closely watched metric by investors. It's now expecting its operating margin to be between 12.5% and 13.5%, down from a previous range of between 14% to 15%.

The company's guidance includes the estimated impact from tariffs that are currently in effect, including a 30% tariff on imports from China and a 10% levy on goods from dozens of other countries. It excludes other currently paused tariffs.

Still, shares of Abercrombie soared 25% in premarket trading after the company issued first-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines and issued revenue guidance that beat forecasts. The stock had fallen nearly 49% this year entering Wednesday.

Here's how the apparel company performed in the first quarter compared with expectations, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.59 vs. $1.39 expected

$1.59 vs. $1.39 expected Revenue: $1.10 billion vs. $1.07 billion expected

The company's reported net income for the three-month period that ended May 3 was $80.4 million, or $1.59 per share, compared with $114 million, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $1.10 billion, up about 8% from $1.02 billion a year earlier. In a news release, Abercrombie said sales reached a record high for the fiscal first quarter.

"This was above our expectations and was supported by broad-based growth across our three regions," CEO Fran Horowitz said in a statement. "Hollister brands led the performance with growth of 22%, achieving its best ever first quarter net sales, while Abercrombie brands net sales were down 4% against 31% sales growth in 2024."

Beyond its profit outlook, Abercrombie slightly raised its full-year sales guidance and is now expecting revenue to rise between 3% and 6%, up from a previous range of between 3% and 5%. That's largely ahead of expectations of 3.3% growth, according to LSEG.

For its current quarter, Abercrombie anticipates sales will rise between 3% and 5%, which is in line with expectations of 4.7% growth at the high end, according to LSEG. The company expects its operating margin to be between 12% and 13%, lower than expectations of 14.1%, according to StreetAccount. It anticipates earnings per share will be between $2.10 and $2.30, below expectations of $2.50.

Abercrombie's weak guidance largely reflects how tariffs will cut into its profits, but its sales are also expected to take a hit as it contends with a slowdown at its namesake banner. Abercrombie's eponymous chain fueled its historic comeback over the last few years, but sales fell 4% at the brand in the first quarter, following 31% growth in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, comparable sales for the Abercrombie brand plunged 10%.

The slowing sales could simply be a normalization after Abercrombie's supercharged growth, but they could also be a sign that the company is losing market share.

The company's Hollister brand performed much better than its namesake banner. During the quarter, sales at Hollister surged 22%, while comparable sales grew 23%. The teen-focused chain is expected to drive Abercrombie's growth ahead.