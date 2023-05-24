Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Abercrombie & Fitch Surges More Than 20% After Reporting Surprise Profit

By Gabrielle Fonrouge,CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Abercrombie & Fitch reported a surprise profit, raised its guidance and beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines.
  • Shares of the longtime mall retailer surged.
  • The company now expects net sales to grow between 2% and 4%, compared with a previous range of 1% to 3%.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch soared more than 20% on Wednesday after the mall retailer beat estimates, raised its guidance and reported a surprise profit. 

Here's how Abercrombie did in its fiscal first quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 39 cents, adjusted, vs. a loss of 5 cents expected
  • Revenue: $836 million vs. $815 million expected
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The company's reported net income for the three-month period that ended April 29 was $16.57 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $16.46 million, or 32 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Abercrombie reported per-share profit of 39 cents in the quarter.

Sales rose to $836 million from $812.8 million a year earlier.

Same-store sales were up 3% in the quarter, versus Street Account estimates of a 1% decline.

Money Report

news 23 mins ago

College Enrollment Continues to Slide as More Students Question the Value of a Four-Year Degree

news 37 mins ago

Here's Why TSA PreCheck Makes Sense During a Busy Travel Season — If You Can Get It in Time

The apparel retailer raised its guidance following the earnings beat. For fiscal 2023, it now expects net sales to grow between 2% and 4%, compared with a previous range of 1% to 3%. It now expects its operating margin to be in the range of 5% to 6%, compared with its previous outlook of 4% to 5%.

For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects net sales to grow 4% to 6% and an operating margin in the range of 2% to 3%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us