Abercrombie & Fitch Surges More Than 20% After Reporting Surprise Profit

Abercrombie & Fitch reported a surprise profit, raised its guidance and beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Shares of the longtime mall retailer surged.

The company now expects net sales to grow between 2% and 4%, compared with a previous range of 1% to 3%.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch soared more than 20% on Wednesday after the mall retailer beat estimates, raised its guidance and reported a surprise profit.

Here's how Abercrombie did in its fiscal first quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 39 cents, adjusted, vs. a loss of 5 cents expected

Revenue: $836 million vs. $815 million expected

The company's reported net income for the three-month period that ended April 29 was $16.57 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $16.46 million, or 32 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Abercrombie reported per-share profit of 39 cents in the quarter.

Sales rose to $836 million from $812.8 million a year earlier.

Same-store sales were up 3% in the quarter, versus Street Account estimates of a 1% decline.

The apparel retailer raised its guidance following the earnings beat. For fiscal 2023, it now expects net sales to grow between 2% and 4%, compared with a previous range of 1% to 3%. It now expects its operating margin to be in the range of 5% to 6%, compared with its previous outlook of 4% to 5%.

For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects net sales to grow 4% to 6% and an operating margin in the range of 2% to 3%.