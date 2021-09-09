Affirm Stock Skyrockets After Reporting 71% Revenue Growth and Strong Guidance

Affirm reported better-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter after the bell on Thursday and gave strong guidance for the current quarter.

Affirm reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results after the bell on Thursday, including solid guidance and 71% revenue growth.

The stock soared more than 20% in extended trading following the report.

Here's how the company did:

Revenue: $261.8 million vs. $225 million expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts

Loss per share: 48 cents per share, which is not comparable to estimates

Affirm also gave upbeat guidance for the current quarter. It expects revenue for the fiscal first-quarter of 2022 to come in between $240 million to $250 million, which surpassed analysts' estimates of $233.9 million.

The blockbuster earnings report comes after Affirm last month announced it's teaming up with Amazon to launch the e-commerce giant's first partnership with an installment payment player. The partnership allows Amazon customers in the U.S. to split purchases of $50 or more into smaller, monthly installments.

In the earnings report, Affirm said its guidance for the full year and fiscal first-quarter doesn't factor in any potential contributions to revenue or gross merchandise volume from the partnership with Amazon, which is currently being tested select customers, before rolling out more broadly in the coming months.

-- CNBC's Kate Rooney contributed to this report.