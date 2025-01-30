Money Report

American Airlines regional jet collides midair with helicopter near Washington, D.C. airport, FAA says

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Alex Brandon | AP

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a midair collision of an American Airlines regional jet with a helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while the passenger jet was on approach to Runway 33 at the airport, the FAA said. Flight 5342 was arriving from Wichita, Kansas.

Local officials confirmed that at least one aircraft was in the Potomac River. Images on social media showed a large presence of emergency responders. Reagan Washington National was closed, the FAA said.

American Airlines posted on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide information as it became available.

The airline's website says its CRJ-700 aircraft have 65 seats.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the incident.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

