Amazon announces new $79 Echo Spot alarm clock

Amazon launched a new $79 Echo Spot alarm clock, which features a revamped display and better audio quality.

It is the first upgrade to the device since Amazon introduced the Echo Spot in 2017.

Amazon on Monday announced a new $79 Echo Spot alarm clock with a revamped design and improved audio quality.

The company added a display where users can check the time, weather or see what song is playing. Amazon also put a better speaker in the front of the device. It said it delivers clearer vocals and deeper bass.

It marks the first upgrade to the device since Amazon introduced the Echo Spot in 2017. The previous version, which Amazon priced at $129, also featured a semicircle design, but it had a full-size display and a camera.

Amazon said members of its $139-per-year Prime program can purchase the new Echo Spot for $44.99 through July 17, when it is running its Prime Day megasale.

Amazon is updating the Echo Spot as it is expected to overhaul Alexa, the voice assistant that powers its smart speakers, CNBC previously reported. The company typically makes a slew of announcements around its Echo and Alexa lines at its fall event, usually held in September.

