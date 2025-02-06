Amazon plans to spend $100 billion this year to capture ‘once in a lifetime opportunity' in AI

Amazon said it plans to boost capital expenditures to $100 billion in 2025, largely driven by AI investments.

The company reported $83 billion in capital expenditures last year.

Amazon has been racing to invest in AI as it faces increased competition from rivals including OpenAI and Google.

Amazon said Thursday it plans to boost its capital expenditures to $100 billion in 2025, as it continues its investments in artificial intelligence.

The capex figure exceeds last year's spending of roughly $83 billion. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had predicted in October that the company's 2025 capex would surpass last year's figure, primarily driven by growth in generative AI.

"We spent $26.3 billion in capex in Q4, and I think that is reasonably representative of what you expect an annualized capex rate in 2025," Jassy said on call with investors after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report. "The vast majority of that capex spend is on AI for AWS."

Amazon has been rushing to invest in data centers, networking gear and hardware to meet vast demand for generative AI, which has exploded in popularity since OpenAI released its ChatGPT assistant in late 2022. Amazon has introduced a flurry of AI products, including its own set of Nova models, Trainium chips, a shopping chatbot, and a marketplace for third-party models called Bedrock.

Other tech companies are also spending big on AI. Google parent Alphabet said Tuesday it expects to invest about $75 billion in capital expenditures this year. Last month, Microsoft said it planned to spend $80 billion in fiscal 2025 on the buildout of data centers to support AI workloads. Meta said it will spend as much as $65 billion on capital expenditures as it works to construct more data center and computing infrastructure.

Amazon gave an update on its spending plans after reporting mixed results for the fourth quarter. The company projected weaker-than-expected sales for the current period, which overshadowed a beat on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter. Shares fell more than 4% in extended trading.

Jassy tried to reassure investors on the call that the jump in spending will be worthwhile, calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime type of business opportunity."

"I think that both our business, our customers and shareholders will be happy, medium to long-term, that we're pursuing the capital opportunity and the business opportunity in AI," Jassy said. "We also have capex that we're spending this year in our stores business, really with an aim towards trying to continue to improve the delivery speed and our cost to serve."

Tech companies are facing fresh skepticism of their AI spending plans after the early success of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek. The lab claims it only took two months and less than $6 million to develop its R1 model, which it says rivals OpenAI's o1. Markets were roiled by the launch last week, with chipmakers Nvidia and Broadcom losing a combined $800 billion in market cap.

