Amazon Just Introduced a Bizarre Metaverse-Like Game to Train People How to Use AWS

Users navigate a virtual city, helping its denizens solve IT issues related to the cloud, while earning points for completing simulations and puzzles.

The game, AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner, lets users create their own avatar who ventures through a virtual city, helping its denizens solve IT-related cloud issues. Users also earn points for completing Amazon Web Services simulations and puzzles, which can they use to unlock new character styles, "pet companions," city themes and vehicles, like a hoverboard and a unicorn pool float.

"As a cloud practitioner, you'll venture on a journey to help the citizens in town transform their city by using cloud solutions," AWS said in a YouTube video announcing the game.

In one scenario shown in the video, a cartoon man in a hardhat approaches a user and says, "The server running my weather app keeps failing! Can you help me please?"

Amazon said Cloud Quest attempts to explain "core AWS services and categories," such as compute, storage, database and security services, as well as teach users how to build basic cloud solutions.

In addition to the quirky online game, Amazon has launched other cloud training services. AWS offers a range of certifications to help employees advance their careers and cloud expertise.

