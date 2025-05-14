Amazon lays off about 100 employees in devices and services unit

Amazon is eliminating roughly 100 jobs in its sprawling devices and services unit.

The company has laid off about 27,000 employees since the beginning of 2022, and continues to look for places to cut.

The devices and services unit was also a target of layoffs in 2022 and 2023.

The devices and services unit includes a wide range of businesses, such as the Alexa voice assistant, Echo hardware, Ring video doorbells and Zoox robotaxis.

"As part of our ongoing work to make our teams and programs operate more efficiently, and to better align with our product roadmap, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles," Amazon spokesperson Kristy Schmidt said in a statement. "We don't make these decisions lightly, and we're committed to supporting affected employees through their transitions."

The company declined to say which units within the organization were impacted by the cuts, which were earlier reported by Reuters. Amazon said it continues to hire within the devices and services division.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been on a mission to trim costs across the company, laying off 27,000 employees since the beginning of 2022. Job reductions have continued this year, though at a smaller scale than in preceding years. The devices and services organization experienced layoffs in 2022 and 2023.

Last year, as part of its return-to-office push, Amazon moved to simplify its corporate structure by having fewer managers in order to "remove layers and flatten organizations." Jassy set a goal to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Other major technology companies have also continued to trim their workforces. Microsoft on Tuesday said it would lay off roughly 6,000 employees, as it looks to reduce layers of management.

