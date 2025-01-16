Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Amazon lays off about 200 employees in its stores unit

By Annie Palmer,CNBC

Packages ride on a conveyor belt during Cyber Monday, one of the company’s busiest days at an Amazon fulfillment center on December 2, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. 
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo | Getty Images
  • Amazon is laying off about 200 employees in its North America stores unit, the company confirmed.
  • The cuts are focused in Amazon's core retail unit, which spans a wide range of businesses, including fashion and fitness, Prime and private label brands.
  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been in cost-cutting mode since 2022, leading the company to initiate the most expansive layoffs in the company's history.

Amazon is laying off roughly 200 employees in its North America stores division, the company confirmed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The core retail business, which Amazon also refers to as its stores division, encompasses a wide range of divisions, including its private label brands, Prime membership program, and consumables business.

"We've adjusted parts of our North America Stores team because we believe this structure will better enable us to deliver on our priorities," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "As part of these changes, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles, and we're committed to supporting affected employees through their transition."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The layoffs included employees in the fashion and fitness business, among others, the spokesperson said. Business Insider earlier reported on the job cuts.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has moved to rein in costs across the company, laying off about 27,000 employees since the beginning of 2022. The bulk of the job cuts came in 2022 and 2023, though they have been ongoing at a smaller scale, and have impacted almost every business across the company's portfolio.

Amazon has also shuttered some of its more experimental and unprofitable initiatives, including its telehealth offering, a brick-and-mortar delivery program, and try-on service for clothing and shoes.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Apple has worst day since August following reports of China, AI struggles

news 1 hour ago

Microsoft raises price of consumer version of Microsoft 365 for first time in 12 years

WATCH: Amazon Prime Video head of global sports on the brand's ambitions

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us