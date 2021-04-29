Amazon's Ads Business Is Generating Nearly $7 Billion a Quarter, and Growth Is Accelerating

Amazon's "other" unit, which is primarily made up of advertising but also includes sales related to its other service offerings, brought in more than $6.9 billion in the first quarter, growing 77% year-over-year.

Amazon reported first-quarter results Thursday that smashed analyst expectations.

The digital advertising hot streak aided by stay-at-home trends has evidently lasted into the first quarter, as travel starts to return and e-commerce spend persists, with companies like Facebook and Alphabet seeing blowout results for their ads businesses.

Amazon's ads business grew at an astonishing pace in the first quarter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Amazon's "other" unit, which is primarily made up of advertising but also includes sales related to other service offerings , grew revenue 77% year-over-year to more than $6.9 billion, the company reported on Thursday. That's almost seven times as much revenue as Twitter, which generates substantially all of its revenue through advertising and reported first-quarter earnings the same day.

That growth has sped up dramatically from the 44% year-over-year growth rate it posted in the first quarter of 2020.

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said on the company's earnings call that traffic to the site has been one large driver in the strength in its ads business. But he said ad relevancy and new ad products are also helping.

"The advertising team has done a great job of turning clicks into productive sales," he said. "We're using new deep learning models to show more relevant sponsored products, we continue to improve the relevancy of the ads being shown on the product detail pages and we've seen rapid adoption of the video creatie format for sponsored brands, among other things."

The digital advertising hot streak aided by stay-at-home trends has evidently lasted into the first quarter as travel starts to return and e-commerce spend persists, with companies like Facebook and Alphabet seeing blowout results for their ads businesses.

Amazon's cut of the industry only just cracked a 10% cut of the U.S. ad market last year and is expected to keep on taking share. Amazon's ads business appears poised to keep growing if the adoption of e-commerce ad budgets stays steady.

Next week, Amazon will join companies like Twitter, Snap and Google's YouTube for the first time in pitching advertisers at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's NewFronts event. The company's program promises to show "how to reach customers across Amazon content, services, and devices."

Amazon shares were up more than 3% after hours on Thursday following a strong earnings report, while Twitter shares were down more than 10%.

