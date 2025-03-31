Amazon's Nova AI agent launch puts it up against rivals OpenAI, Anthropic

Amazon has released a new AI model that can take actions in a web browser on a user's behalf.

The new tool, called Nova Act, will compete with other agentic AI tools launched by the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic.

Amazon continues to invest heavily in AI software.

Amazon on Monday released a new AI model that can take actions in a web browser on a user's behalf, a move that puts it in more direct competition with OpenAI, Anthropic and other companies that have developed the so-called "agents."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The new model, called Nova Act, is designed to help developers build agents, or AI software that can complete multi-step tasks for users without supervision. Amazon showed Nova Act searching for "apartments by biking distance to the train station" as one example of a task it can complete.

A growing number of companies are building AI agents as they look beyond text and image generators.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anthropic, the Amazon-backed AI startup founded by ex-OpenAI research executives, released its Computer Use tool in October. The startup said the tool can interpret what's on a computer screen, select buttons, enter text, navigate websites and execute tasks through any software and real-time internet browsing.

In January, OpenAI released a similar feature called Operator that will automate tasks such as planning vacations, filling out forms, making restaurant reservations and ordering groceries. The Microsoft-backed startup described Operator as "an agent that can go to the web to perform tasks for you."

OpenAI followed up that release in February with another tool called Deep Research, which allows an AI agent to compile complex research reports and analyze questions and topics of the user's choice.

Google launched a similar tool of the same name last December, which acts as a "research assistant, exploring complex topics and compiling reports on your behalf."

The release is part of a broader strategy within Amazon to invest heavily in generative AI software. Amazon has introduced a flurry of AI products, including its own set of Nova models, Trainium chips, shopping and health assistants, as well as a marketplace for third-party models called Bedrock. It's also overhauling Alexa, the digital assistant it launched more than a decade ago, with AI capabilities.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it's forming a group dedicated to developing agentic AI that's being led by longtime Amazon Web Services executive Swami Sivasubramanian. It's also created an internal team focused on building artificial general intelligence, or AGI, which broadly refers to AI that is as smart or smarter than humans. The team reports directly to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

WATCH: Tech companies are racing to build quantum computers